World Champion’s accurate Braga – Qarabag match prognosis – VIDEO

"The away match will be difficult for Qarabag”

This was said by Eldeniz Azizli, a Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijani national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The 3-time world champion, who is a football fan, announced his predictions for the match of Qarabag with Braga in the Europa League playoffs. According to Azizli, the Portuguese team's 0:5 loss to Sporting in the report round of the national championship will not affect this match: "I don't think the opponent will be able to tune in to this match after a big defeat. On the contrary, they will focus well. Because it is a club with history and success. The away game for Qarabag will be relatively difficult. But I think that our representative will win in the game in Baku."

The wrestler even gave an accurate prediction of the meeting to be organized in Braga: "Even though they are the hosts, Qarabag has enough experience. The match can end 1:1 or 2:1. But I believe more in my first option - nothing. Let's hope that Gurban Gurbanov's team will pass the stage."

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start at 00:00 today.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz