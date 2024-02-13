The Portuguese are wary of Qarabag - 8 spies...

The Portuguese press published an article about Qarabag, which will face Braga in the Europa League play-offs.

Idman.biz reports that the press service focused on the Aghdam club who played in their country.

The article titled "8 spies of Qarabag" stated that Mateus Silva, Kevin Medina, Patrick Andrade, Richard Almeida, Hamidou Keita and Junior Olavio know Portuguese football like the back of their hand and 5 of them played against Braga: "Matheus Silva took part in 2 matches against Braga when he played in Moreirense. Juninho found his way to the goal of Artur George's team in Chavesh. Richard Almeida faced Braga 3 times with "Jil Vicente" jersey. In 1 of these matches, a draw was recorded, but in 2 cases, Richard was upset by the defeat. Hamidou Keita and Julio Romao also have bitter memories of Braga. When they played Santa Clara, they were crushed with the score of 0:6”.

In addition, it was noted that some players know each other well individually: "In 2018, Jose Fonte and Yassin Benzia were teammates in Lille. Simon Banza and Abdellah Zoubir played together in "Lance" in 2016. Another interesting fact is that in the 2017-18 season Bruman found his way to the goal of Andrey Lunev, who wore the uniform of Zenit when he played for "Leipzig". Because Bruma is injured, he will miss the matches with Qarabag.

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start on February 15, at 00:00. The return match will take place in Baku in 1 week.

Idman.biz