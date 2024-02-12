Russian press brings Aleksandr Kerzhakov to Sabah, but the club denies it

Former player of the Russian national team Aleksandr Kerzhakov can be appointed as the head coach of Sabah.

Idman.biz reports that this is claimed by the Russian "sport-express" publication.

It is reported that the specialist is negotiating with the Baku club, which is looking for a head coach after the resignation of Murad Musayev. One of the representatives of Uzbekistan is also interested in Kerzhakov.

The 41-year-old specialist did not hide the fact that he was negotiating with one of the foreign clubs: "We are currently in the negotiation phase. Is it a foreign or Russian club? There was no offer from Russia and there is none now."

Sabah press secretary Elnur Hamidov denied this option in his statement to the Russian "sport24" portal: "There was no discussion about the appointment of Alexander Kerzhakov as the head coach of Sabah".

It should be noted that Musayev left his post after the 1:7 defeat in the first game of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup against Qarabag.

Idman.biz