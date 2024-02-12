Azerbaijan will advance in the FIFA ranking

The FIFA ranking of national teams will be announced this week.

Idman.biz reports that the positions of the national teams in the first list of 2024 are already known.

The Azerbaijani national team will be 113th in the table to be published on February 15. Without a head coach, our team will have 1174.22 points.

The national team of Azerbaijan, which did not participate in any matches during the reporting period, will advance one step. This is due to the points losses of Lebanon, India, Guinea-Bissau, and the big jump of Namibia and Angola. Our team, which passed three teams and fell behind two teams, will be ranked 113th.

It should be noted that Argentina will maintain its leadership with 1855.20 points.

