16 December 2023
The officials of the PFL faced a car accident, their condition was announced - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
16 December 2023 11:49
Officials of the Professional Football League (PFL) were involved in a car accident.

Idman.biz reports that the incident took place in First "Dordyol" settlement, Aghdam district.

"Mercedes" branded minibus crashed into an obstacle on the side of the road. As a result, PFL president Elkhan Samadov, vice-president Aslan Shahgaldiyev, as well as driver Rasim Ghafarli were trapped in the car.

The rescue forces of the Qarabag Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergencies were called to the scene. As a result of the rescue measures, they were taken out of the vehicle with various injuries and handed over to the emergency medical team.

Trend announced the condition of the accident victims:

Samadov Elkhan Zakir, a resident of Baku (14.01.1974) - Large-sized displaced fracture of the upper third of the right calf, intra-articular fracture of the right elbow joint;

Baku resident Shahgaldiyev Aslan Yadigar (31.08.1981) - compression fracture of L1 vertebra;

Resident of Baku Ghafarli Rasim Mammadrasul (20.06.1982) - Crushing of the right knee joint;

Baku resident Abdullayev Sanan Mastali (24.06.1984) - Crushing of both legs;

Resident of Baku Abbasov Elgiz Rafiq (26.04.1990) - Crushed right knee area;

Baku resident Hajimharramov Zaur Tahir (16.06.1981) - blunt trauma to the nose.

