Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures of the next games have been announced

The schedule of the III round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the matches will be held in 2 days.

On December 19, "Real Baku" will challenge "Aznur", "Siyazan" will challenge "Dirchelish", "Birshaba Baku" will challenge "Dinamo", "Ateshgah Surakhani" and "Absheron".

The next day, 4 more matches will take place. "Baku Fire" will face "Turan", "Odlar Yurdu" will face "Inter", "Galaxy Shusha" will face "Veteran", and "Zira" will face "Sumgayit".

It should be noted that the matches will be held at the Baku Tennis Academy.

Idman.biz