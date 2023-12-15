15 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures of the next games have been announced

Azerbaijan football
News
15 December 2023 19:07
Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures of the next games have been announced

The schedule of the III round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the matches will be held in 2 days.

On December 19, "Real Baku" will challenge "Aznur", "Siyazan" will challenge "Dirchelish", "Birshaba Baku" will challenge "Dinamo", "Ateshgah Surakhani" and "Absheron".

The next day, 4 more matches will take place. "Baku Fire" will face "Turan", "Odlar Yurdu" will face "Inter", "Galaxy Shusha" will face "Veteran", and "Zira" will face "Sumgayit".

It should be noted that the matches will be held at the Baku Tennis Academy.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azer Bagirov: "We won the victory we deserved"
19:18
Azerbaijan football

Azer Bagirov: "We won the victory we deserved"

"Araz-Nakhchivan" has collected 26 points after 17 matches
Shahin Diniyev: “It was a very tense game”
18:46
Azerbaijan football

Shahin Diniyev: “It was a very tense game”

"Sabail", which has 26 points, is in 3rd place in the tournament table
Dinamo’s refusal
18:20
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo’s refusal

The Croatian football club Dinamo is seeking a sports director, and Azerbaijani national football player Mahir Emreli is playing for them
“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO
17:37
Azerbaijan football

“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO

Two more games of the XVII round were held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Elmar Bakhshiyev felt bad and did not come to the press conference: "The team came to the game with no spirit"
16:59
Azerbaijan football

Elmar Bakhshiyev felt bad and did not come to the press conference: "The team came to the game with no spirit"

"We will try to get the team out of this situation."
"Gabala" was defeated, "Araz-Nakhchivan" vs "Sabah" - LIVE
15:43
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" was defeated, "Araz-Nakhchivan" vs "Sabah" - LIVE

"Sabail" will challenge "Gabala" in the first match of the day

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
13 December 11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar
Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time - STAFF
13 December 13:19
Other

Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time - STAFF

On December 14, the European Wushu Championships will start in Istanbul, Türkiye
Raphael Varane's Man Utd contract expires
14 December 13:14
World football

Raphael Varane's Man Utd contract expires

Man United at risk of losing Raphael Varane on free transfer after ‘contract gaffe'