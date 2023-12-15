Shahin Diniyev: “It was a very tense game”

"It was a very tense game for us. We could not win for 4 matches. Anywhere in the world, there is a decline in teams."

Idman.biz reports that "Sabail" head coach Shahin Diniyev said this after the match with "Gabala".

The specialist, who won the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League with a score of 3:0, said that his players felt excitement and fear: "It was necessary to remove it. I think the team fought comfortably today. We won a well-deserved victory by playing smart football. We have a long way to go. There are ups and downs on this road. We have taken the right direction. It needs to be continued. We need to get a little stronger in the winter. I wish success to "Gabala". They don't deserve to be the last.

It should be noted that "Sabail", which has 26 points, is in 3rd place in the tournament table.

