An unexpected event happened before the press conference of "Neftchi" defender Yuri Mathias.

Idman.biz reports that the Brazilian international made a gesture to Khayala Shahlarli, the club's PR manager, who had a birthday.

Mathias congratulated him and conveyed his good wishes. Then he presented a bouquet of flowers to Shahlarli.

It should be noted that 28-year-old Shahlarli has been working at "Neftchi TV" for 2 years. Before that, she worked at "CBC Sport".

Emin Aga

Idman.biz