"Sabah" won a big victory, "Neftchi" rose to the 3rd place - VIDEO

The 16th round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that the last two matches of the tour took place in the capital.

In the first match of the day, "Sabah" hosted "Sabail". The visiting team, which could not win in the last 3 games, returned empty-handed from the trip. Having scored 3 goals in 28 minutes, "Sabah" scored once more after the break. Thanks to this victory, the team reduced the difference in points between its rivals.

"Neftchi" rose to the 3rd place in the tournament table. "Black and white" won a difficult victory against "Turan Tovuz" on their own field. Although they took the lead twice, the guests scored an equaliser. In the 73rd minute, Olanare scored the goal that gave "Neftchi" 3 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XVI round

December 10

15:00. "Sabah" - "Sabail" - 4:0

Goals: Sofian Chakla, 7; 21. Jesse Sekidika, 28. Vincent Thiel, 59

Chief referee: Elchin Masiyev

"Sabah": 55. Nijat Mehbaliyev, 10. Alexey Isayev (k), 9. Anatoly Nuriyev, 2. Amin Seydiyev, 15. Christian da Silva, 24. Maruan Hadudi, 14. Ishak Belfodil, 7. Boyan Letich, 44. Sofian Chakla, 70. Jesse Sekidika, 12. Vincent Thiel

Reserve players: 1. Yusif Imanov, 16. Rustam Samigullin, 77. Namik Alaskarov, 4. Elvin Jamalov, 17. Tellur Mutallimov, 8. Ayaz Guliyev, 5. Rahman Dashdamirov, 33. Jamal Jafarov, 53. Fakhri Mammadli, 19. Emmanuel Apeh, 3. John Irasabal, 28. Priest Parris

Coach: Artur Olenin

"Sabail": 1. Salahat Agayev (k), 74. Yusif Nabiyev, 17. Rafael Maharramli, 11. Rufat Abdullazade, 88. Valdemar Almeyda, 4. Adi Mehremich, 99. David Gomis, 90. Alexander Ramalingom, 27. Pedro Nuno, 55. Nir Bardea, 21. Anas Najah

Reserve players: 12. Huseynali Guliyev, 9. Amil Yunanov, 5. Adil Nagiyev, 15. Vugar Hasanov, 8. Bahadur Haziyev, 19. Samir Abdullayev, 38. Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov, 34. Taleh Garayev, 16. Emin Rustamov, 3. Sylvain Deslandes, 44. Yadin Lugasi

Head coach: Shahin Diniyev

18:00. "Neftchi" - "Turan Tovuz" - 3:2

Goals: Filip Ozobich, 5. Rahman Hajiyev, 56. Aaron Olanare, 73 - Roderick Miller, 8. Otto John, 59

Chief referee: Aliyar Agayev

"Neftchi": 93. Rza Jafarov, 10. Filip Ozobich, 8. Emin Mahmudov (k), 14. Eddy Israfilov, 19. Azer Salahli, 7. Azer Aliyev, 16. Lukas Melano, 22. Reziuan Mirzov, 99. Ervin Coffey, 44. Yuri Matias, 11. Kilan Lebon

Reserve players: 30. Agil Mammadov, 94. Eldar Babayev, 3. Hojjat Hagverdi, 17. Rahman Hajiyev, 21. Ismayil Zulfugarlyi, 27. Farid Yusifli, 4. Mark Tamash, 6. Diego Valdez, 5. Kenny Sayef, 25. Aaron Olanare, 9. Andre Shinyashiki, 77. Yegor Bogomolsky

Head coach: Adrian Mutu

"Turan Tovuz": 85. Kamal Bayramov (k), 88. Faig Hajiyev, 77. Farid Nabiyev, 99. Veysel Rzayev, 5. Roderick Miller, 23. Alejandro Serrano, 15. Emmanuel Hakman, 7. Luis Pachu, 25. Denis Marandici, 6. Bruno Gonchalves, 80. Otto John

Reserve players: 13. Aydin Bayramov, 1. Tarlan Ahmadli, 3. Tarlan Guliyev, 14. Slavik Alkhasov, 39. Sadiq Guliyev, 18. Budag Nasirov, 2. Sertan Tashkin, 10. Khayal Najafov, 97. Sadiq Shafiyev, 9. Belajdi Pusi, 11. Aykhan Guseynov, 79. Martin Petkov

Head coach: Aykhan Abbasov

Neftchi Arena

N Clubs​ Q W D L GOALS P 1 Qarabag 16 17 2 3 42-14 35 2 Zira 16 8 5 3 13-8 29 3 Neftchi 16 7 4 5 19-15 25 4 Sumgait 16 6 5 5 16-21 23 5 Sabail 16 6 5 6 23-26 23 6 Araz-Nakhchivan 16 6 5 5 17-16 23 7 Sabah 16 6 4 6 25-19 22 8 Turan-Tovuz 16 4 4 8 24-26 16 9 Kepez 16 3 4 9 10-26 13 10 Gabala 16 3 2 11 11-29 11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag") - 6 goals.

Idman.biz