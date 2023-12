The Bulgarian "Arda" team, where Azerbaijani football player Jalal Huseynov is a part of it, played the next game in the National Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the team was a guest of Sofia "Lokomotiv".

The meeting ended with the victory of "Arda" with a score of 1:0. Our defender was on the field without being replaced for 90 minutes.

It should be noted that "Arda" is seventh in the tournament table with 31 points after 19 rounds.

Idman.biz