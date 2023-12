The condition of the injured players of "Neftchi" has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper Ivan Brkic continues his personal training.

Ataa Jaber will stay away from the green fields for 2 weeks due to a sprained ankle.

It should be noted that "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz" in the 16th round. The match to be held on December 10 will start at 18:00.

Idman.biz