Uptade on Azerbaijan’s record in strength sports - PHOTO

The third strength sports tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Baku.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Strongman Federation, more than 150 athletes tested their strength in 3 types ("strict curl", "deadlift" and "log lift") at the tournament.

Women and athletes with disabilities also competed in the competition organized in different age categories.

Ali Tayirov (60 kg), Aykhan Hashimov (67.5 kg), Khansu Muslimov (82.5 kg), Sanan Shukurov (90 kg), Sabuhi Taghizade (100 kg), Mikayil Jafarov (110) competed in the "Strict curl" competitions. kg) and Surat Pirnazarov (125 kg) defeated all their opponents and became the first.

Tajir Majdunov (70 kg), Sadiq Kamilov (80 kg), Roman Ahmadov (90 kg), Ziyad Jabarov (100 kg), Seymur Guliyev (110 kg) and Nijat Khosrovzade (over 110 kg) won a gold medal in the "Deadlift" movement.

Vadim Elenev (80 kg), Sahib Bagirov (95 kg) and Javid Abbasov (110 kg) climbed to the top of the podium in the "Log lift" competition.

S. Bagirov set the Azerbaijani record with a result of 130 kilograms.

Polad Rzayev, a veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War, also participated in the tournament.

The athlete, who was trained under the leadership of the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Strongman Federation, Namig Jafarov, attracted attention with his successful performance.

