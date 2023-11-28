The staff of the Azerbaijan national team for the Grand Prix has been determined

The International Weightlifting Grand Prix will be held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on December 4-18.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 4 athletes.

In the men's competition, Omar Javadov (73 kg), Ali Shukurlu (102 kg) and Dadash Dadashbeyli (109 kg) will compete.

In the women's competition, Nazila Ismayilova (49 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that about 500 athletes from more than 70 countries will participate in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz