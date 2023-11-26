Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy.

Idman.biz reports that today is the wedding of the 26-year-old European champion.

He is married to Narmin Jahangirova, who is a rhythmic gymnast and currently works as a coach. Family members, friends, girlfriends and relatives of the newlyweds take part in the wedding.

It should be noted that Babayev is the leader of the Azerbaijani national team in triple jump. In addition to being the European champion, he also won the gold medals of the Islamic Solidarity Games and the Universiade.

Jahangirova is in our group exercise team until 2020. He won prizes in international tournaments in Bulgaria, Italy and Poland.

Idman.biz