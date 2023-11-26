29 November 2023
EN

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Athletics
News
26 November 2023 20:22
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy.

Idman.biz reports that today is the wedding of the 26-year-old European champion.

He is married to Narmin Jahangirova, who is a rhythmic gymnast and currently works as a coach. Family members, friends, girlfriends and relatives of the newlyweds take part in the wedding.

It should be noted that Babayev is the leader of the Azerbaijani national team in triple jump. In addition to being the European champion, he also won the gold medals of the Islamic Solidarity Games and the Universiade.

Jahangirova is in our group exercise team until 2020. He won prizes in international tournaments in Bulgaria, Italy and Poland.

Idman.biz

Related news

Uptade on Azerbaijan’s record in strength sports - PHOTO
13:49
Athletics

Uptade on Azerbaijan’s record in strength sports - PHOTO

More than 150 athletes tested their strength in 3 types ("strict curl", "deadlift" and "log lift") at the tournament
The staff of the Azerbaijan national team for the Grand Prix has been determined
28 November 12:49
Athletics

The staff of the Azerbaijan national team for the Grand Prix has been determined

Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 4 athletes
Azerbaijani olympic medalist in Baku after 40 years: "I couldn't sleep here" - INTERVIEW
26 November 11:43
Athletics

Azerbaijani olympic medalist in Baku after 40 years: "I couldn't sleep here" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Azerbaijani athlete Alexandr Kornelyuk, who won a silver medal at the Munich-1972 Summer Olympic Games, to Idman.biz website
The opening ceremony of the athletics training base took place - FOTO
25 November 18:23
Athletics

The opening ceremony of the athletics training base took place - FOTO

Events related to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani athletics continue
Dobromir Karamarinov: "Azerbaijani athletics indicates a bright future"
24 November 19:08
Athletics

Dobromir Karamarinov: "Azerbaijani athletics indicates a bright future"

"Tomorrow the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Athletics will be celebrated. This is not only a glorious history, but also a bright future." Idman.biz reports that Dobromir Karamarinov, the president of the European Athletics Association, said this in his statement to journalists.

The winners of the ultramarathon were awarded - PHOTO
24 November 18:41
Athletics

The winners of the ultramarathon were awarded - PHOTO

Karamarinov said that the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation has an important place in the European Athletics family as a reliable partner

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena