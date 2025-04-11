Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second stage of the Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon has been held.

Participants covered a distance of 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda, Idman.biz reports.

Winners of the second stage:

Men

1. Uzeyir Soylemez (Turkiye) – 4:35.03

2. Omer Alkanoğlu (Turkiye) – 4:39.15

3. Murat Kaya (Turkiye) – 4:49.05

Women

1. Olena Shevchenko (Ukraine) – 5:05.19

2. Hasibe Demir (Turkiye) – 5:20.34

3. Maria Kolpakova (Russia) – 5:57.28

In the first stage, athletes had run 55 kilometers from Gabala to Agdash.

Over the next two days, ultramarathon participants will compete in the Barda - Aghdam (44 kilometers) and Aghdam - Khankendi (28 kilometers) stages. Winners of each stage are awarded separately, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the grand prize.

The marathon, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, will conclude on April 13.

Idman.biz