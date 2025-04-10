Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first stage of the Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon has come to an end.

Participants in the ultramarathon covered a distance of 55 kilometers from Gabala to Aghdash.

The winner of the first stage was Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz. His compatriot Omar Alkanoghlu finished in second place, while Giorgi Lomidze from Georgia took third place, Idman.biz reports.

The participants will continue the race with the following stages: Aghdash - Barda (65 kilometers), Barda - Aghdam (44 kilometers), and Aghdam - Khankendi (28 kilometers). The winners of each stage will be awarded separately, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the grand prize.

The marathon, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, will conclude on April 13.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz