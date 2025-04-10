12 April 2025
EN

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO

Athletics
News
10 April 2025 13:10
37
Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first stage of the Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon has come to an end.

Participants in the ultramarathon covered a distance of 55 kilometers from Gabala to Aghdash.

The winner of the first stage was Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz. His compatriot Omar Alkanoghlu finished in second place, while Giorgi Lomidze from Georgia took third place, Idman.biz reports.

The participants will continue the race with the following stages: Aghdash - Barda (65 kilometers), Barda - Aghdam (44 kilometers), and Aghdam - Khankendi (28 kilometers). The winners of each stage will be awarded separately, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the grand prize.

The marathon, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, will conclude on April 13.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO
11 April 16:32
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

Participants covered a distance of 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda
Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”
10 April 14:08
Athletics

Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”

Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz, winner of the first stage of the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, gives a statement to journalists
Ultramarathon participant: "This year’s marathon will be very exciting"
10 April 11:00
Athletics

Ultramarathon participant: "This year’s marathon will be very exciting"

Aynur Kazimova, a participant in the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, shared her thoughts
Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 April 09:16
Athletics

Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon has officially started, marking the beginning of an inspiring athletic journey

Khankendi Ultramarathon to become an annual tradition - PHOTO - VIDEO
8 April 18:03
Athletics

Khankendi Ultramarathon to become an annual tradition - PHOTO - VIDEO

Elshan Guliyev, Vice Chairman of the Running for All Committee of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, shared insights into the preparations for the upcoming Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon
Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO
26 March 15:23
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO

The Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon will be held from April 10 to 13

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches