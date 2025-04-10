12 April 2025
Ultramarathon participant: "This year’s marathon will be very exciting"

Athletics
News
10 April 2025 11:00
27
"I will do my best to achieve a good result."

Aynur Kazimova, a participant in the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, shared her thoughts with Idman.biz.

She expressed confidence in being fully prepared for the race: "I participated in last year's marathon as well. It was a very proud moment. We ran with excitement and joy in Shusha and Khankendi. I believe this year’s marathon will also be very exciting. It’s especially wonderful to see familiar participants from other countries. There are athletes from abroad who have stayed at our home. For example, I personally welcomed some guests from Moldova and Turkiye."

Kazimova also spoke about the benefits of running: "I have been running for three years now. I used to suffer from severe headaches. A doctor recommended that I start running. Since then, I have noticed positive changes in my health. I highly recommend this sport to everyone."

81 athletes are participating in the ultramarathon. Among them, 23 are women, and the rest are men. There are also athletes from Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, and Georgia. Today, the marathon participants, starting from Sports Capital Gabala, will cover a distance of 192 km, reaching the finish line in Khankendi.

