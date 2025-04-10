Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon has officially started, marking the beginning of an inspiring athletic journey across Azerbaijan.

The launch was preceded by an opening ceremony, where local officials and sports representatives addressed the participants, Idman.biz reports.

Deputy Head of Gabala District Executive Authority, Etaya Osmanova, wished the athletes success, noting Gabala's growing reputation not only within Azerbaijan but also internationally as a hub for culture, tourism, and now—sports.

Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Konul Nurullayeva, highlighted the significance of the event:

“Today, we have gathered in one of the most beautiful corners of Azerbaijan—Gabala. I extend my gratitude to the organizers. It is with great pride that we say the marathon starting in Gabala will conclude in Khankendi. Considering the challenging route ahead, I wish each of you strength and perseverance.”

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, emphasized the increasing interest in the event:

“This is the second edition of the marathon. Last year, 64 athletes took part, while this year that number has risen to 81. Previously, we had participants from three countries; now we welcome athletes from five. These figures are a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the marathon. Ten years ago, the idea of a marathon from Gabala to Khankendi might have seemed like a dream. Today, we owe this reality to the bravery and sacrifice of our martyrs and veterans.”

The ceremony also included a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the fight for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Shortly after, the marathon officially began.

Starting from Gabala—the “Sports Capital” of Azerbaijan—runners will cover a total of 192 kilometers, passing through the following stages: Gabala to Agdash (55 km), Agdash to Barda (65 km), Barda to Aghdam (44 km), and Aghdam to Khankendi (28 km).

Winners of each stage will receive individual awards, while the overall champions of the ultramarathon will be honored with the grand prize.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, the event will conclude on April 13.

