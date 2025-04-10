12 April 2025
EN

Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off - PHOTO - VIDEO

Athletics
News
10 April 2025 09:16
62
Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon has officially started, marking the beginning of an inspiring athletic journey across Azerbaijan.

The launch was preceded by an opening ceremony, where local officials and sports representatives addressed the participants, Idman.biz reports.

Deputy Head of Gabala District Executive Authority, Etaya Osmanova, wished the athletes success, noting Gabala's growing reputation not only within Azerbaijan but also internationally as a hub for culture, tourism, and now—sports.

Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Konul Nurullayeva, highlighted the significance of the event:

“Today, we have gathered in one of the most beautiful corners of Azerbaijan—Gabala. I extend my gratitude to the organizers. It is with great pride that we say the marathon starting in Gabala will conclude in Khankendi. Considering the challenging route ahead, I wish each of you strength and perseverance.”

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, emphasized the increasing interest in the event:

“This is the second edition of the marathon. Last year, 64 athletes took part, while this year that number has risen to 81. Previously, we had participants from three countries; now we welcome athletes from five. These figures are a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the marathon. Ten years ago, the idea of a marathon from Gabala to Khankendi might have seemed like a dream. Today, we owe this reality to the bravery and sacrifice of our martyrs and veterans.”

The ceremony also included a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the fight for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Shortly after, the marathon officially began.

Starting from Gabala—the “Sports Capital” of Azerbaijan—runners will cover a total of 192 kilometers, passing through the following stages: Gabala to Agdash (55 km), Agdash to Barda (65 km), Barda to Aghdam (44 km), and Aghdam to Khankendi (28 km).

Winners of each stage will receive individual awards, while the overall champions of the ultramarathon will be honored with the grand prize.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, the event will conclude on April 13.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO
11 April 16:32
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

Participants covered a distance of 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda
Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”
10 April 14:08
Athletics

Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”

Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz, winner of the first stage of the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, gives a statement to journalists
Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 April 13:10
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first stage of the Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon has come to an end
Ultramarathon participant: "This year’s marathon will be very exciting"
10 April 11:00
Athletics

Ultramarathon participant: "This year’s marathon will be very exciting"

Aynur Kazimova, a participant in the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, shared her thoughts
Khankendi Ultramarathon to become an annual tradition - PHOTO - VIDEO
8 April 18:03
Athletics

Khankendi Ultramarathon to become an annual tradition - PHOTO - VIDEO

Elshan Guliyev, Vice Chairman of the Running for All Committee of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, shared insights into the preparations for the upcoming Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon
Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO
26 March 15:23
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO

The Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon will be held from April 10 to 13

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches