The 10th International Tournament for the Prizes of Olga Rypakova took place in Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk), Kazakhstan, bringing together top athletes from various countries.

Azerbaijani sprinter Lamiya Valiyeva delivered an outstanding performance in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Valiyeva was also a part of the winning team in the 4x200m mixed relay, clocking 1:31.80.

She set a new Azerbaijani record in the 400m race, finishing in 55.78 seconds.

Idman.biz