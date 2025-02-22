22 February 2025
EN

CALENDAR for the first day of Baku International Tournament

Athletics
News
22 February 2025 14:03
19
CALENDAR for the first day of Baku International Tournament

The calendar of Baku International Tournament dedicated to the memory of Honored Coach Alexander Antipov has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The opening ceremony of the competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the federation, will begin at 14:30. The athletes' competition will start at 15:10.

First, the long jump competition for girls under 18 will begin. The first prize winners will be found in the 60 m race for girls in this age group.

The competition will conclude on February 23.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani technical representative at international tournament
14:28
Athletics

Azerbaijani technical representative at international tournament

It was announced by the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation

Yekaterina Sariyeva: "It was important to show I came back stronger"
21 February 16:53
Athletics

Yekaterina Sariyeva: "It was important to show I came back stronger"

The 29-year-old discussed her performance at the Ruhi Sarialp Triple Jump Cup in Istanbul

Athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia to compete at Baku athletics center
21 February 15:13
Athletics

Athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia to compete at Baku athletics center

The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation, will feature athletes from three countries
Silver medal in Istanbul - PHOTO
21 February 12:23
Athletics

Silver medal in Istanbul - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva has achieved another success
Baku hosts Alexander Antipov Memorial
18 February 17:13
Athletics

Baku hosts Alexander Antipov Memorial

An international athletics tournament in Baku will be dedicated to the memory of Honored Coach Aleksandr Antipov
Azerbaijani athlete won Balkan Championship - PHOTO
15 February 18:35
Athletics

Azerbaijani athlete won Balkan Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijani national team won its first medal at the Balkan Indoor Athletics Championship held in Belgrade

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today
Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion
20 February 10:56
Football

Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis