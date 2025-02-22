CALENDAR for the first day of Baku International Tournament

The calendar of Baku International Tournament dedicated to the memory of Honored Coach Alexander Antipov has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The opening ceremony of the competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the federation, will begin at 14:30. The athletes' competition will start at 15:10.

First, the long jump competition for girls under 18 will begin. The first prize winners will be found in the 60 m race for girls in this age group.

The competition will conclude on February 23.

Idman.biz