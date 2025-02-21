Yekaterina Sariyeva: "It was important to show I came back stronger"

"I’m happy with the fight I put up," said Yekaterina Sariyeva, the Azerbaijani athlete, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 29-year-old discussed her performance at the Ruhi Sarialp Triple Jump Cup in Istanbul, Turkiye. With a jump of 13.38 meters, she won the silver medal in the triple jump and expressed satisfaction with the result: "Of course, you always want better results. Especially after the disappointing start a week ago, it was important for me to show that I came back stronger and with the right result. The competition was tough, with strong rivals, including the U20 World Champion. Those athletes will also compete at the Islamic Solidarity Games, so the competition will be even stronger this year."

Sariyeva also spoke about her upcoming goals: "The Turkish Championship will be held on February 23, and I will be participating. In that competition, I will face the European indoor champion, which gives me extra motivation and presents a new challenge. I’m eagerly awaiting the next competition."

Sariyeva is a 12-time Azerbaijani champion and a 7-time indoor national champion.

