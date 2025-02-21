21 February 2025
Athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia to compete at Baku athletics center

21 February 2025 15:13
The participating countries for the Baku International Tournament, dedicated to the memory of Honored Coach Aleksandr Antipov, have been announced.

The press service of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation confirmed the news, Idman.biz reports.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation, will feature athletes from three countries competing alongside local athletes.

The tournament will take place at the Baku Athletics Center on February 22-23, with representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Sakha Republic of Russia joining the competition.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on February 22 at 14:30.

