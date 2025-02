Azerbaijani athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva has achieved another success.

Sariyeva shone in Istanbul, Turkiye.

She competed in the Ruhi Sarıalp Triple Jump Cup, where Yekaterina secured a silver medal with a jump of 13.38 meters.

For context, she is a 12-time Azerbaijani champion and a 7-time national champion in indoor athletics.

