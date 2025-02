The roster of the Azerbaijani national athletics team for the upcoming Balkan Championship has been announced.

Six athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the event, which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, Idman.biz reports.

Nazim Babayev– Long Jump

Kasgin Abbaszada– Long Jump

Rustam Mammadov– Triple Jump

Ekaterina Sariyeva – Triple Jump

Lamiya Valiyeva – 400m Sprint

Bakhtiyar Agharli – 800m Run

Date: February 15, 2025

Location: Belgrade, Serbia

Idman.biz