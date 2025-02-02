2 February 2025
Nazim Babayev crowned Azerbaijani champion - PHOTO

Athletics
News
2 February 2025 09:29
15
The Azerbaijani Indoor Athletics Championship, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, has concluded.

The two-day competition featured 130 athletes competing in various track and field events, including triple jump, long jump, high jump, shot put, 60m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 3000m races, as well as the 4x200m relay, Idman.biz reports.

In the long jump event, Nazim Babayev secured the national championship title once again, reaffirming his dominance in the discipline.

The Azerbaijani Championship, listed in the World Athletics Global Calendar, plays a crucial role in earning ranking points for major international competitions, including the World and European Championships.

Day 2 Results – Azerbaijani Athletics Championship

Men’s Events

Long Jump
Nazim Babayev
Kasgin Abbaszade
Rustam Mammadov

High Jump
Bulbul Babayev
Faig Mammadov
Said Asgarov

200m Sprint
Hamid Nabiyev
Eljan Jafarov
Aleksey Aliakbarov

800m Race
Bakhtiyar Asgarli
Umid Ibrahimov
Rinad Ibrahimov

3000m Race
Amrah Nagiyev
Samir Huseynov
Fagat Guliyev

Women’s Events

Long Jump
Malak Huseynova
Zahra Bayramova
Sofiya Israfilova

Shot Put
Sakina Hacizade
Nermin Ismayilova
Zeynab Amrahova

200m Sprint
Ilaha Guliyeva
Fidan Osmanova
Salma Agabeyova

800m Race
Gulchin Nagiyeva
Zahra Shiraliyeva
Yuliya Belkova

3000m Race
Zahra Shiraliyeva
Khatira Hidayatzade

4x200m Mixed Relay
Novruz Asadli, Nihat Mashadiyev, Salma Agabeyova, Ilaha Guliyeva
Amir Ismayilov, Rufat Mammadov, Fidan Osmanova, Gulchin Nagiyeva
Javid Abdullayev, Huseyn Ismayilzade, Laman Isfandiyarova, Madina Huseynzade

Idman.biz

