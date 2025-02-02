Nazim Babayev crowned Azerbaijani champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani Indoor Athletics Championship, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, has concluded.

The two-day competition featured 130 athletes competing in various track and field events, including triple jump, long jump, high jump, shot put, 60m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 3000m races, as well as the 4x200m relay, Idman.biz reports.

In the long jump event, Nazim Babayev secured the national championship title once again, reaffirming his dominance in the discipline.

The Azerbaijani Championship, listed in the World Athletics Global Calendar, plays a crucial role in earning ranking points for major international competitions, including the World and European Championships.

Day 2 Results – Azerbaijani Athletics Championship

Men’s Events

Long Jump

Nazim Babayev

Kasgin Abbaszade

Rustam Mammadov

High Jump

Bulbul Babayev

Faig Mammadov

Said Asgarov

200m Sprint

Hamid Nabiyev

Eljan Jafarov

Aleksey Aliakbarov

800m Race

Bakhtiyar Asgarli

Umid Ibrahimov

Rinad Ibrahimov

3000m Race

Amrah Nagiyev

Samir Huseynov

Fagat Guliyev

Women’s Events

Long Jump

Malak Huseynova

Zahra Bayramova

Sofiya Israfilova

Shot Put

Sakina Hacizade

Nermin Ismayilova

Zeynab Amrahova

200m Sprint

Ilaha Guliyeva

Fidan Osmanova

Salma Agabeyova

800m Race

Gulchin Nagiyeva

Zahra Shiraliyeva

Yuliya Belkova

3000m Race

Zahra Shiraliyeva

Khatira Hidayatzade

4x200m Mixed Relay

Novruz Asadli, Nihat Mashadiyev, Salma Agabeyova, Ilaha Guliyeva

Amir Ismayilov, Rufat Mammadov, Fidan Osmanova, Gulchin Nagiyeva

Javid Abdullayev, Huseyn Ismayilzade, Laman Isfandiyarova, Madina Huseynzade

Idman.biz