28 January 2025
Athlete accidentally kills spectator in tragic incident

Athletics
News
28 January 2025 14:38
A tragic accident occurred during an athletics competition at the University of Colorado in the United States.

Idman.biz reports that the incident happened during the hammer throw event when one of the participants made an inaccurate throw.

The hammer broke through the protective barriers and struck a 57-year-old man. The impact killed the spectator instantly. It is believed that the man tried to protect his wife and son, who were standing nearby. He was reportedly the father of one of the athletes from the Colorado United club.

As per World Athletics regulations, the weight of the hammer in men’s competitions is 7 kilograms.

