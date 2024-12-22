President's Cup has started in Guba - PHOTO

The first full-distance marathon race in Azerbaijan has started.

Idman.biz reports with reference to AZERTAC that the competition for the President's Cup is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and Zafar Running Club.

In addition to local athletes, representatives of Turkiye, Russia, Georgia and Belgium also took part in the marathon organized in Guba, the sports capital of 2024. A total of 130 athletes compete in the competition.

Before the race, the opening ceremony of the marathon was held at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex. At the ceremony, the head of the Guba District Executive Power, Ilgar Mahmudov, and the president of the Athletics Federation, Javid Gurbanov, spoke about the achievements of our country in the field of sports and wished success to the participants of the marathon.

After the opening ceremony, the competition started.

Marathon participants compete at a distance of 42 kilometers and 195 meters.

