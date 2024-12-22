22 December 2024
EN

President's Cup has started in Guba - PHOTO

Athletics
News
22 December 2024 12:28
13
President's Cup has started in Guba - PHOTO

The first full-distance marathon race in Azerbaijan has started.

Idman.biz reports with reference to AZERTAC that the competition for the President's Cup is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and Zafar Running Club.

In addition to local athletes, representatives of Turkiye, Russia, Georgia and Belgium also took part in the marathon organized in Guba, the sports capital of 2024. A total of 130 athletes compete in the competition.

Before the race, the opening ceremony of the marathon was held at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex. At the ceremony, the head of the Guba District Executive Power, Ilgar Mahmudov, and the president of the Athletics Federation, Javid Gurbanov, spoke about the achievements of our country in the field of sports and wished success to the participants of the marathon.

After the opening ceremony, the competition started.

Marathon participants compete at a distance of 42 kilometers and 195 meters.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan's first-ever full marathon: President Cup bebuts in Guba
20 December 15:01
Athletics

Azerbaijan's first-ever full marathon: President Cup bebuts in Guba

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host a full-distance marathon race
International Triathlon reveals statistics for Rostyslav Pevtsov
20 December 13:16
Athletics

International Triathlon reveals statistics for Rostyslav Pevtsov

During his Olympic triathlon career, Pevtsov participated in 154 races
Konul Nurullayeva appointed to a new position
20 December 12:10
Athletics

Konul Nurullayeva appointed to a new position

The next session of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) has been held
Azerbaijani former athlete appointed head coach of Turkiye's national youth team
19 December 15:25
Athletics

Azerbaijani former athlete appointed head coach of Turkiye's national youth team

Azerbaijani-born former athlete Ramil Guliyev has been named head coach of Turkiye's youth athletics national team
Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov shines with successful performance in Abu Dhabi
17 December 17:00
Athletics

Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov shines with successful performance in Abu Dhabi

He participated in an international marathon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
World Athletes of the Year: Sifan Hassan and Letsile Tebogo take the spotlight
2 December 11:50
Athletics

World Athletes of the Year: Sifan Hassan and Letsile Tebogo take the spotlight

World Athletics has revealed the names of the best athletes of 2024

Most read

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024
19 December 17:07
Other

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed