The next session of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) has been held.

During the event, the composition and leadership of the Coordination Commission for the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh were determined, Idman.biz reports.

Konul Nurullayeva, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, was among those selected. She has been appointed as the chair of the Coordination Commission.

The Islamic Solidarity Games have been held since 2005.

Idman.biz