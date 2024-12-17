Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov shines with successful performance in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov has successfully completed his latest race.

He participated in an international marathon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Idman.biz reports.

"After running 42.2 km under the scorching sun and crossing the finish line, you forget all the hardships of the race. All I feel is gratitude towards the organizers, friends, and all the supporters," Karimov said after his performance.

This year, he has also participated in marathons in Germany, Latvia, Italy, Poland, and other countries.

Idman.biz