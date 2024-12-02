World Athletes of the Year: Sifan Hassan and Letsile Tebogo take the spotlight

World Athletics has revealed the names of the best athletes of 2024.

According to Idman.biz, Olympic champions Sifan Hassan and Letsile Tebogo have been named as World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands won a gold medal in the marathon at the 2024 Olympics. She has three championships in total: she also claimed victory in the 5000m and 10000m races at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Athletes of the Year:

World Athletes of the Year for 2024

Women’s World Athlete of the Year: Sifan Hassan (NED)

Men’s World Athlete of the Year: Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

Women’s track: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Women’s field: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Women’s out of stadium: Sifan Hassan (NED)

Men’s track: Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

Men’s field: Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Men’s out of stadium: Tamirat Tola (ETH)

Women’s Rising Star: Sembo Almayew (ETH)

Men’s Rising Star: Mattia Furlani (ITA)

Idman.biz