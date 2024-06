The European Athletics Championship has started in Rome, the capital of Italy.

Idman.biz reports that Yekaterina Sariyeva joined the fight in the Azerbaijan national team first.

She showed a result of 12.93 m in the triple jump. This indicator resulted in her stopping the fight in the qualification stage.

It should be noted that the competition, in which Azerbaijan is represented by 4 athletes, will end on June 12.

