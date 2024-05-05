5 May 2024
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

"Baku Marathon 2024" was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 5.

Idman.biz reports that more than 18,000 participants took part in the competition held under the slogan "Beat The Wind".

Besides the citizens of Azerbaijan, foreigners living and working in the country, citizens of Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Türkiye, Ukraine and other countries also joined the marathon. The Baku marathon, organized for the 7th time, gathers people around it with great enthusiasm. As every year, this year also there were honorary participants of the Baku marathon. More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants.

The Baku marathon, organized at a distance of 21 km since 2016, aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle. The increase in the number of participants every year is an indicator of the interest in the competition. This year's marathon is also attended by people with special needs.

Although the marathon started at 10 in the morning, there was a competition atmosphere in the Flag Square from 7 o'clock. Pilates, fitness, yoga, warm-up, boxing, zumba, cardio exercises were held for the participants in the athlete zone organized here. In the race zone, a fun-filled "fan zone" organized music, DJs, and entertainment programs for those who support the race.

The start and finish points of the race were at the State Flag Square. The route of the marathon covers Seaside Boulevard, including the central streets and avenues of the capital.

