29 April 2024
Azerbaijani athletes won 6 more medals in Turkiye

29 April 2024 11:50
Azerbaijani athletes won 6 more medals in Turkiye

Azerbaijani athletes won 6 more medals at the competition called Olimpik Deneme held in Antalya, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Alham Naghiyev finished first in the 200 m race, surpassing all his competitors.

Lamiya Valiyeva won the title of the winner of the race as the fastest in the 200 m run. At the same distance, Farida Rzayeva took the 3rd place.

At the end of the triple jump competition, Rustam Mammadov took second place.

Togrul Shahtatinsky showed the highest results in the discus and shot put in the U-16 category and won gold medals in both categories.

