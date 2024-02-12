Azerbaijani athletes took 9th place in Italy

The international figure skating tournament Egna Dance Trophy held in Italy has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the dance duet consisting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Adrienna Carhart and Alexander Kolosovsky, also demonstrated their skills in the competition.

They were 8th among 19 duets in artistic dance with 54.37 points. Our representatives, who took 10th place in free dance with 84.64 points, took 9th place with 139.01 points at the end of two performances.

It should be noted that the title of the winner of the tournament was won by the French Marie Dupage and Thomas Nabais - 184.62 points.

