3 types of competition in athletics will be held

In honor of Professor Tofig Garayev, "National competition in 3 types among athletes born in 2010-2011 for the Tofig Garayev award" will be organized.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament will be held jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

The program of the competition, which will take place at the Republican Olympic Center, includes 60 m, 200 m running and long jump. At the end, based on the final results of both individual and 3 types, the winners will be awarded with diplomas, medals and gifts.

It should be noted that the "national competition for the Tofig Garayev award among athletes born in 2010-2011 in 3 types" will start on December 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Idman.biz