Azerbaijani athlete was 19th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Weightlifting Grand Prix has started in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Idman.biz reports that Nazila Ismayilova (49 kg) was the first to climb the collarbone in the Azerbaijan national team.

The athlete performing in group C showed a result of 143 kg (65 + 78) in the sum of two movements. She took 19th place with this indicator.

Javad Omarov (73 kg) will join the grand prix on December 7, Ali Shukurlu on December 12, and Dadash Dadashbeyli, the leader of the Azerbaijani team, the next day.

It should be noted that 382 (176 women + 206 men) athletes from more than 70 countries are participating in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz