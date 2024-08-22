Azerbaijan archery championship and championship will be held

On August 23, the Azerbaijan archery championship and championship will start in Baku.

More than 50 athletes representing different regions of the country will compete in the 3-day competition, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to identifying the best archers of the country, this championship will also make a significant contribution to the development and protection of the art of archery, which keeps the ancient traditions alive, and to the strengthening of the sports determination of the nation.

Male and female athletes will compete in three categories: juniors up to 16 years (30m), juniors 16-18 years old (60m) and seniors (70m).

According to the program of the competition, the championship, which started with training sessions on August 23, will continue with the opening ceremony and qualifying shots the next day. The competition of archers, which will continue from the quarter final stage to the final, will be concluded on August 25, and the awarding ceremony of the winners will be held.

The competitions will take place in the European Games Park (Seaside National Park).

Idman.biz