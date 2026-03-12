12 March 2026
EN

“We Haven’t Achieved This in Archery for 30 Years” – Farid Khalilov Talks to İDMAN.BİZ

Archery
Interview
12 March 2026 15:34
16
“We Haven’t Achieved This in Archery for 30 Years” – Farid Khalilov Talks to İDMAN.BİZ

“This year could mark a turning point for Azerbaijani archery,” said Farid Khalilov, secretary-general of the Azerbaijan Bow Archery Federation, in an exclusive interview with İdman.Biz. Khalilov discussed the federation’s ambitious plans, athletes’ potential participation in the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, selections for the European Games, and long-term Olympic prospects.

He noted that within a week, the World Archery Federation is expected to confirm Azerbaijan’s archers’ qualification for the Youth Olympic Games in October.

“The selection tournament was supposed to be held in Canada, but due to visa issues, we could not send our team. Participation in Dakar could also be arranged via results from an international tournament or through approval from World Archery. As a result, we organized the ‘Zəfər’ competition with an international judge invited, and the participants met the required standards. Two quotas are being considered—one for boys and one for girls. We expect a response soon. However, we understand that African countries have priority, as the continent will host the Youth Olympic Games. The number of quotas available for other countries is limited, but we remain hopeful,” Khalilov emphasized.

The secretary-general also revealed that the selection process for the 2027 European Games in Istanbul will begin in two months. Athletes will compete for quotas at the European Championship in Antalya from May 18 to 24.

“The selection mechanism has not been fully finalized yet, but we will soon receive the relevant regulations. Overall, May will be the peak of the season. In addition to the continental championship, the European Federation Congress will take place, and Baku will host the SportAccord meeting led by Uğur Arda, the honorary president of World Archery. Thus, May will be packed with activities and projects,” Khalilov said.

He added that in the near future, three training venues will operate simultaneously for archers, including one at Azerbaijan Medical University, with plans to establish a dedicated base to further develop athletes’ skills.

“There is a strong influx of young athletes. New archers performed well at the European Championship in Plovdiv—Fatimə Huseynli finished fifth. We haven’t had such a result in 30 years. The team has proven itself, and we need to continue this work,” Khalilov noted.

Finally, he confirmed that the federation continues to refine its competition calendar.

“We have a confirmed plan covering the tournaments we aim to participate in. Currently, we are discussing the feasibility of joining certain World Cup stages. Considering that top-level competitors dominate some of these events, making it challenging for our archers to compete, we are evaluating the possibility of holding training camps instead. We are actively working on optimizing the calendar,” Khalilov concluded.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

“Victory tournament” in archery to be held in Baku
7 November 2025 16:00
Archery

“Victory tournament” in archery to be held in Baku

Young archers under 18 from across Azerbaijan to compete from November 13–15
Archery competitions continue at the 3rd CIS Games in Khankendi
4 October 2025 10:49
Archery

Archery competitions continue at the 3rd CIS Games in Khankendi

Azerbaijan to face Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan in quarterfinals
Farid Gayibov: "Organizing international competitions in Khankendi is both an honor and a great responsibility for us" - PHOTO
3 October 2025 10:03
Archery

Farid Gayibov: "Organizing international competitions in Khankendi is both an honor and a great responsibility for us" - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan praises Azerbaijani athletes’ success and highlights the significance of hosting the III CIS Games
Archery competitions kick off at 3rd CIS Games in Khankendi - PHOTO
2 October 2025 14:12
Archery

Archery competitions kick off at 3rd CIS Games in Khankendi - PHOTO

Azerbaijan represented by six archers
Farid Khalilov: "We see great potential in archery in our country, especially among teenagers" – INTERVIEW WITH IDMAN.BIZ
12 September 2025 13:29
Archery

Farid Khalilov: "We see great potential in archery in our country, especially among teenagers" – INTERVIEW WITH IDMAN.BIZ

Azerbaijan’s archery gains momentum with rising youth talent, international engagement, and plans for major tournaments
Natiq Fazilov: "We can win at least two medals at the 3rd CIS Games"
30 August 2025 18:38
Archery

Natiq Fazilov: "We can win at least two medals at the 3rd CIS Games"

Azerbaijan national team head coach gave a statement

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku
11 March 16:04
Other

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Talks focus on development of water sports and cooperation with European Canoe Association
Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say
10 March 17:55
World football

Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say

US national team manager admired by club president Florentino Perez amid search for new head coach
Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup
10 March 16:05
World football

Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

FIFA president says world’s top-ranked team will be one of the main contenders in tournament across the US, Canada and Mexico