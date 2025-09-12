12 September 2025
EN

Farid Khalilov: "We see great potential in archery in our country, especially among teenagers" – INTERVIEW WITH IDMAN.BIZ

Archery
Interview
12 September 2025 13:29
34
Farid Khalilov: "We see great potential in archery in our country, especially among teenagers" – INTERVIEW WITH IDMAN.BIZ

Archery in Azerbaijan is experiencing notable growth, fueled last year by Yaylagul Ramazanova’s Olympic performance. The national federation has since increased its international activity, hosting World Archery officials, participating in the World Championship, and preparing for the CIS Games.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Farid Khalilov, Secretary General of the national federation, highlighted current priorities: developing youth sports and popularizing archery nationwide. He noted the inspiration gained from a visit to Wolgok Middle School in South Korea, where archery is part of the school curriculum.

Khalilov also addressed the leadership change at World Archery, where American Greg Easton succeeded Ugur Erdener. He stressed that despite the change, collaboration and development goals remain aligned.

At the World Championship, young Azerbaijani archers Fatima Huseynli and Mamadali Aliyev represented the country, reaching the top 104 among the world’s best. Khalilov praised their performance, emphasizing that their qualification indicates the high level of the new generation.

The federation has seen a surge in interest following Ramazanova’s Olympic breakthrough, with more youth registering for training. Recent national championships highlighted promising talent, particularly among teenagers and girls.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijani archers under 23 will compete at the CIS Games in Khankendi, aiming for medals and motivated by the symbolic significance of the city. Khalilov confirmed plans to host regular international tournaments in Azerbaijan in the future, including European and World Cups, with infrastructure improvements underway.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Natiq Fazilov: "We can win at least two medals at the 3rd CIS Games"
30 August 18:38
Archery

Natiq Fazilov: "We can win at least two medals at the 3rd CIS Games"

Azerbaijan national team head coach gave a statement
Anar Guliyev: "The Azerbaijan championship and tournament were organized at a very high level"
30 August 18:22
Archery

Anar Guliyev: "The Azerbaijan championship and tournament were organized at a very high level"

President of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation gave an interview
National archery championship opens in Baku - PHOTO
29 August 16:48
Archery

National archery championship opens in Baku - PHOTO

Nearly 70 athletes compete across three age categories as tournament kicks off
Azerbaijani national archery championship kicks off in Baku - PHOTO
28 August 17:53
Archery

Azerbaijani national archery championship kicks off in Baku - PHOTO

Over 60 athletes compete across three age categories, finals and awards set for August 30
National archery championship kicks off in Baku - PHOTO
27 August 12:44
Archery

National archery championship kicks off in Baku - PHOTO

Over 60 athletes to compete across three age categories from August 28–30
Government employees compete in national archery tournament - PHOTO
8 August 16:19
Archery

Government employees compete in national archery tournament - PHOTO

Participants from 12 state agencies showcase their skills, with TABIB representatives winning both men's and women's categories

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand