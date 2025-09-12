Farid Khalilov: "We see great potential in archery in our country, especially among teenagers" – INTERVIEW WITH IDMAN.BIZ

Archery in Azerbaijan is experiencing notable growth, fueled last year by Yaylagul Ramazanova’s Olympic performance. The national federation has since increased its international activity, hosting World Archery officials, participating in the World Championship, and preparing for the CIS Games.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Farid Khalilov, Secretary General of the national federation, highlighted current priorities: developing youth sports and popularizing archery nationwide. He noted the inspiration gained from a visit to Wolgok Middle School in South Korea, where archery is part of the school curriculum.

Khalilov also addressed the leadership change at World Archery, where American Greg Easton succeeded Ugur Erdener. He stressed that despite the change, collaboration and development goals remain aligned.

At the World Championship, young Azerbaijani archers Fatima Huseynli and Mamadali Aliyev represented the country, reaching the top 104 among the world’s best. Khalilov praised their performance, emphasizing that their qualification indicates the high level of the new generation.

The federation has seen a surge in interest following Ramazanova’s Olympic breakthrough, with more youth registering for training. Recent national championships highlighted promising talent, particularly among teenagers and girls.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijani archers under 23 will compete at the CIS Games in Khankendi, aiming for medals and motivated by the symbolic significance of the city. Khalilov confirmed plans to host regular international tournaments in Azerbaijan in the future, including European and World Cups, with infrastructure improvements underway.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz