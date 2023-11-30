30 November 2023
Turkish wrestler's joy of victory with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye - PHOTO

Interesting moments were once again experienced at the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that this time the Turkish wrestler Ahmet Duman celebrated the World Championship with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The athlete competing in the 61 kg weight category defeated Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, in the decisive match. Duman shared the joy of victory with the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan along with the moon and star flag of Turkiye and circled the carpet.

It should be noted that a day earlier, Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) shared his joy of victory in the same way.

Idman.biz

