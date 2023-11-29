The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 36th World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center was attended by Mariana Vasileva, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Dirk Schwede, the Vice-President of the International Military Sports Council for Europe, and Abbas Khalilov, the Deputy Head of the State Border Service.

The ceremony began with a parade of the countries participating in the championship accompanied by a special orchestra, and the Azerbaijani flag was brought to the arena. Then the National Anthem was played and the flag of the Military Sports Council was raised.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Vasileva said that the sport of wrestling in Azerbaijan has ancient traditions. He noted that the success of our wrestlers is the result of the attention and care of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to sports.

Schwede said that there is development in all fields in Azerbaijan: "I highly appreciate the organization. This is an important factor for us. The wrestlers who will participate in the World Championship have all the conditions to fight. I am sure that there will be both friendship and competition here."

Khalilov expressed satisfaction of hosting the World Championship in Baku. He said that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's concern for sports, many international competitions are organized in Azerbaijan: "The fact that the World Championship coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is of special significance for us. Sport reflects the symbols of peace and friendship. "Azerbaijan is known in the world as a sports country."

Later, the World Championship was declared open.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

Banuchichek Huseynli

