Azerbaijan’s best wrestlers to be crowned for the first time

The Azerbaijan U17 Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, along with the U15 and U17 Women’s Wrestling Championships, will take place from April 15-19.

This will be the first time the tournament is held in Astara, hosted at the Astara Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

International and national referees, including officials from Turkiye, Iran, and Georgia, will oversee the competition.

The first two days will feature U17 freestyle wrestling.

The next two days will focus on U17 Greco-Roman wrestling.

The final day will determine champions in the U15 and U17 women's wrestling categories.

As a key selection event for national teams, the matches will begin daily at 10:00 AM.

