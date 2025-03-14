Haji Aliyev: "Hearing this from the President is even more valuable than an Olympic gold" - Interview

Haji Aliyev, a three-time world champion, four-time European champion, and two-time Olympic medalist, shared his thoughts in an interview with AZERTAC.

- You are considered one of the legends of world wrestling, having achieved numerous milestones and records throughout your career. Could you tell us your success story?

- Sports has always been the area I loved most and achieved the most success. Like every young athlete, I came into sports with big dreams. I always wanted to become an Olympic champion, and thankfully, I have achieved great results throughout my career. Today, I am the only three-time world champion, four-time European champion, and two-time Olympic medalist in Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling history. I spent many years practicing wrestling and achieved the success I desired. I started competing in the senior national team in 2014, and for the next 10 years, I kept fighting and achieving high results. As you know, it's extremely challenging to maintain consistent performance without breaks. It's not easy for any athlete to win two world championships in a row. However, I managed to claim the highest podium in the world championships in 2014 and 2015. Unfortunately, I couldn't participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics due to other commitments, but I regained my world champion title in 2017.

- What do you think has been the key to your success?

- I believe that, first and foremost, achieving success requires God’s blessing. An athlete must also work hard on themselves. I am grateful for the great achievements I have had in this honorable path.

- What advice do you have for those aspiring to be strong athletes?

- To become a strong athlete, you need to train harder than anyone else in the gym. You have to follow your coach's instructions and listen carefully. Achieving results might seem easy from the outside, but it's not at all. I believe that to become a strong athlete, you must first surpass the athletes in the gym and then fearlessly compete against opponents in prestigious competitions, ultimately winning. Regardless of whether they are involved in sports or not, my advice to the youth is to always choose a healthy lifestyle and set the goal of living healthily. Without this, nothing can be achieved in life. Therefore, staying away from bad habits is essential. In my opinion, sports is the best way to go—engage in sports, achieve success, and always be valued in your country.

- How would you evaluate the government's approach to sports in Azerbaijan?

- The attention and care given to athletes in Azerbaijan is visible to all. Athletes who achieve success in international arenas are duly recognized by our President at the end of the year. They are also rewarded by the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and various federations. I can confidently say that there is no other president in the world who shows such care and attention to national sports. Not just me, but all athletes worldwide say the same. As you know, I have had the privilege of meeting many famous foreign wrestlers, and they always highlight the attention our president gives to sports. For example, during the European and Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, the President personally attended the venues and awarded medals to athletes. The recognition I have received for my successes has always been high, including several state orders and a Presidential pension.

- What has been the most unforgettable match in your career?

- There have been many such moments. However, the final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was the most memorable for me. Unfortunately, I lost the decisive match and settled for a silver medal. I had grown up with the dream of becoming an Olympic champion, and it was disappointing that I didn’t achieve that. But President Ilham Aliyev has mentioned in several speeches that he sees me as an Olympic champion. Hearing that from the President of my country is more valuable to me than winning an Olympic gold.

- Every athlete has role models. Who were yours?

- Of course, every wrestler has their idol. I’ve always said that my idol is Namig Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Olympic champion. When I first started wrestling, I was very motivated by his achievements. Over the years, I’ve learned a lot from him.

- What about in the world of wrestling?

- In world wrestling, the legendary Buvaisar Saitiev was my primary role model. As you know, he recently passed away. He wasn’t just an example for me, but for all of world wrestling. I believe that there won’t be another wrestler as technically skilled and powerful as him. Such athletes are rare. I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to his family. May Allah forgive his sins. He was a true hero and one of the most honorable wrestlers in our history.

Idman.biz