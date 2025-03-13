13 March 2025
Azerbaijan's European champion: "I dedicate My victory to him"

Wrestling
News
13 March 2025 17:55
19
Azerbaijan's European champion: "I dedicate My victory to him"

"The final was very exciting," says Elnura Mammadova, Azerbaijan's European champion.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Elnura Mammadova, who won the gold medal in the 53 kg category at the European Wrestling Championship for athletes under 23 in Tirana, shared her joy and experience.

"The final match was the most thrilling for me because I was just one step away from becoming a champion. My opponent attacked in the final seconds, but I executed a move to win. That moment became the most memorable part of the competition for me," she said.

The European champion emphasized that her team had prepared intensively for the tournament: "Before the competition, we had a training camp in Hungary. The preparation tournament there proved to be fruitful. As a team, we won two gold and one bronze medal. I really wish that my other teammates could have also won medals."

Mammadova also expressed her determination for future victories: "I’m very grateful to have become the champion. I will do my best to continue with successful performances. I dedicate my victory to my family, especially my father."

In the final, Elnura Mammadova faced Yekaterina Karpushkina and won 3-0, becoming the European champion.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

