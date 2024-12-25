Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship matches postponed for one day

25 December 2024
25 December 2024
Following the declaration of a national day of mourning on December 26 due to the tragic Embraer 190 plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship has been delayed by one day.

The competitions for freestyle wrestling in the 57, 65, 74, 86, and 97 kg weight categories will now take place on December 27, while the 61, 70, 79, 92, and 125 kg events are scheduled for December 28, Idman.biz reports.

All remaining matches will be held at the Baku Sports Palace as initially planned.

