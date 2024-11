Oyan Nazariani, head coach of Azerbaijan's beach wrestling team, has been appointed as a new instructor by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Idman.biz reports that the young coach will carry out his new role during UWW's coaching courses, which will include theoretical and practical training sessions in various countries from 2025 to 2026.

The first event of this kind will be held in Serbia from January 23-26, 2024.

