24 November 2024
EN

United World Wrestling forms new committee led by Azerbaijani President

Wrestling
News
21 November 2024 17:56
47
United World Wrestling (UWW) has established a unified Committee for grappling, pankration, and amateur MMA.

The decision comes in response to the growing number of athletes participating in multiple combat sports, aiming to streamline their management under a single committee.

This move is intended to bring more professional attention and development to these disciplines. UWW has reached out to national federations to support grappling, pankration, and amateur MMA through appropriate channels, Idman.biz reports.

Namig Aliyev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and UWW Bureau member, has been appointed president of the new Committee, with Adrian Bakos serving as vice president. The Committee will be fully formed once three additional members are selected by national federations, as per UWW’s selection rules.

Supporting committees for athletes, coaches, and technical commissions will also be integrated into the new structure. UWW representatives Onur Simsek and Antonina Bosser will oversee the pankration and grappling sections, respectively.

Pankration, an ancient combat sport developed in Greece, was part of the original Olympic Games. Grappling and MMA, modern combat sports, are recognized for their combination of wrestling and striking techniques. UWW’s amateur MMA events are held on wrestling mats, distinct from professional MMA held in cages.

Idman.biz

