The medalists will be announced today at the Alexey Medved memorial freestyle wrestling tournament in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that 14 Azerbaijani wrestlers competed on the mat on the first day.

4 of our wrestlers reached the finals. Jabrayil Hajiyev (74 kg), Orkhan Abasov (79 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) and Abubakar Abakarov (92 kg) will wrestle with their opponents from Russia for the gold medal. Six more wrestlers can win bronze medals.

Idman.biz