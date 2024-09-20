20 September 2024
EN

14 Azerbaijani wrestlers set to participate in Aleksandr Medved Tournament

Wrestling
News
20 September 2024 11:10
17
Today, the memorial tournament of Aleksandr Medved will start in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team will participate in the traditional competition that will last for two days, Idman.biz reports.

14 wrestlers under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov will compete in the tournament:

Memorial Tournament
Freestyle wrestling

5️7 kg
Vasif Baghirov

6️1kg
Nureddin Novruzov

6️5 kg
Rashid Babazade, Ruslan Abdullayev

7️0 kg
Ali Rahimzade, Magomed Bashir Khaniyev

7️4 kg
Jabrayil Gadjiyev

8️6 kg
Arsenii Dzhioev

7️9 kg
Orkhan Abasov, Ali Tcokaev

9️2 kg
Abubakr Abakarov, Abduljalil Shabanov, Shamil Zubairov

9️7 kg
Aslan Abakarov

Idman.biz

