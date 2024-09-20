14 Azerbaijani wrestlers set to participate in Aleksandr Medved Tournament

Today, the memorial tournament of Aleksandr Medved will start in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team will participate in the traditional competition that will last for two days, Idman.biz reports.

14 wrestlers under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov will compete in the tournament:

Memorial Tournament

Freestyle wrestling



5️7 kg

Vasif Baghirov



6️1kg

Nureddin Novruzov



6️5 kg

Rashid Babazade, Ruslan Abdullayev

7️0 kg

Ali Rahimzade, Magomed Bashir Khaniyev



7️4 kg

Jabrayil Gadjiyev



8️6 kg

Arsenii Dzhioev



7️9 kg

Orkhan Abasov, Ali Tcokaev



9️2 kg

Abubakr Abakarov, Abduljalil Shabanov, Shamil Zubairov

9️7 kg

Aslan Abakarov

