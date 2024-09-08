10 September 2024
World Championship: Novruzov and Jafarli on the podium

8 September 2024 21:49
Today, the U20 World Wrestling Championship, held in Pontevedra, Spain, was concluded.

On the last day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team won 2 medals, Idman.biz reports.

Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) and Anar Jafarli (92 kg) competed for bronze.

U20 World Championship
Freestyle wrestling
74 kg
Aghanazar Novruzov first defeated the French Seyfulla Itaev and then the Chinese Ning Wang, and qualified for the quarterfinals. Novruzov, who defeated Kazakhstan's Yegor Angugi with a score of 7:3, lost to Ladarion Artez (USA) in the semifinals. Tamir Eshinimaev (INA) won in the match for bronze and was placed on the podium.

92 kg
Anar Jafarli defeated Nikita Gobarets 10:0 in his first match. He then lost 3:5 to Sali Yusrefov. The opponent advanced to the final and Anar defeated Indian Amin Sink 10:4 in the consolation match for bronze. He did not miss the chance to take the 3rd place in the fight with the American Connor Mirasola.

The Azerbaijani team finished the World Championship with two silver and four bronze medals. Earlier, Joju Samadov (87 kg) secured silver and Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won bronze medals in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Freestyle wrestler Khetag Karsanov (97 kg) won silver, and female wrestler Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) bagged bronze.

